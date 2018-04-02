MU Fraternities Host Barbeque for Honor Flight

COLUMBIA -- Although rainy weather put a damper on the Red, White and Blue Barbecue Sunday, event organizers still expect to raise thousands of dollars to send war veterans on an all-inclusive trip to Washington D.C.

The barbecue, hosted by Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Gamma Sigma, raised $13,000 last year for the Central Missouri Honor Flight, according to DTD spokesman Clayton Elger. He said he anticipated to surpass that total before rain moved the fundraiser indoors.

World War II veteran Roger Daniels made the trip to D.C. in September and toured several memorials.

"It would have been wonderful it hadn't rained all day! We had rain all day long, we had to wear ponchos. But it was a delightful trip," Daniels said.

The barbecue cost five dollars to enter. Organizers planned to include live entertainers and a moon bounce, but the rain derailed those plans.