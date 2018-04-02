MU fraternity placed on emergency suspension after racist incident

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's chapter of Delta Upsilon Fraternity was placed on emergency suspension following Tuesday night's incidents involving racial slurs.

The Legion of Black Collegians, a student organization at the University of Missouri, reported two of its members were racially harassed near the fraternity.

According to the LBC's statement, released Wednesday, some Delta Upsilon members shouted racial slurs and obscenities at the LBC members. The statement said some Delta Upsilon members also recorded a police interaction with the members and a group of white students who also harassed the black students.

MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university has placed the fraternity on temporary suspension. Basi said fraternity has received citations for other violations since the beginning of the semester. Basi said a fraternity on temporary suspension cannot use university facilities or participate in campus acitivities, including Homecoming and social events.

"Racism and sexism have no place in our fraternity and we expect our members to be positive contributors to inclusive campus environments," Delta Upsilon Executive Director Justin Kirk said.

Kirk said the fraternity will work with the university to learn more about the incident.