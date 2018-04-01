MU Freshmen Mindset May Surprise

COLUMBIA - The Beloit College Mindset List for the Class of 2014 was released this week. The list is an annual report of 75 facts on what incoming college freshmen know and don't know. To test the results KOMU 8 went to the traditional painting of the Rock M on Friday at Faurot Field.

The freshman painting the M took time to give their answers to the questions on the Beloit Mindset List. Here are a few:

Number 1: "Few in the class know how to write in cursive."

The MU students painting the rock proved the list wrong by successfully writing "University of Missouri" in cursive, although many claimed they are not good at it. Freshman Alyssa Davis said, "My cursive is horrible."

Number 2: "Email is just too slow, and they seldom if ever use snail mail."

Mizzou freshmen confirmed, saying they rarely use postal mail. Jennifer Wilsey said, "The last time I sent a letter? Sometime last year." Another student said she doesn't use mail or email, but prefers the speed of text messaging. "I usually send texts or call someone before I would send mail," said Rebecca Donaldson.

Number 18: "Fergie is a pop star, not a princess."

When asked who they consider "Fergie," everyone replied with the same answer. "She's the main singer for the Black Eyed Peas," said April Summers. Not one freshman thought of the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Some other interesting facts on the list are:

Number 12: "Clint Eastwood is better known as a sensitive director than Dirty Harry."

Number 27: "Computers have never lacked a CD-ROM disk drive."

Number 58: "Beethoven has always been a good name for a dog."