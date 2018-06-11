MU Gay Coach Fired

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- The openly gay coach of the University of Missouri men's lacrosse team is out of a job. Kyle Hawkins recently completed his first season as head coach after publicly disclosing his homosexuality. The team finished the season with a losing record for the first time in Hawkins' nine-year college coaching career. Team leaders said Hawkins was dismissed because of his job performance, not his sexual orientation. As a club sport, the Missouri lacrosse team largely controls its budget and hiring decisions. Hawkins is one of the few openly gay coaches, male or female, of a college team in the country.