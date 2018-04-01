MU graduate student workers drafted bylaws for potential union

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri graduate students workers have drafted bylaws for a potential union.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/1SzUcKr ) reports that Forum on Graduate Rights expects to hold an election this spring on whether to create the union. Committee members with the forum need a petition with signatures of a majority of graduate student workers to hold the election.

The union would have elected officers, and each department or program on campus that has graduate student workers would have the right to nominate a representative to the union's representative assembly, which would make policy.

Demonstrations by graduate students seeking better benefits and pay were sparked after university officials told graduate assistants in August that health insurance subsidies would no longer be offered. The school later rescinded its decision.