MU Graduates' Futures Could Be Looking Up

COLUMBIA - A new University of Missouri study released on Friday finds that if graduates can locate a job, they'll probably be making more money than they would have two years before. The survey compared Fall 2009 and Spring 2010 graduates, showing a six percent increase in starting salary.



The survey says that the average MU undergraduate makes a little over $40,000 a year, and the average for graduates in the work force is nearly $49,000.



The survey also indicated that almost a third of undergradute students chose to further their education. Employed undergraduates work in a field related to their studies 87% of the time, compared to 90% for graduate students.

Also, more Missouri graduates are choosing to stay in the state, including forty percent of non-residents after graduation.