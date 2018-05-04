MU Graduations Kick Off Friday
COLUMBIA - MU graduations start on Friday and continue into Saturday and Sunday. The entire list of times and locations are listed below.
Friday Graduations:
College of Veterinary Medicine
Friday, May 17, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.
Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall
Trulaske College of Business
Friday, May 17, 2013 at 2:00 p.m.
Hearnes Center
School of Health Professions
Friday, May 17, 2013 at 3:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
College of Engineering
Friday, May 17, 2013 at 4:30 p.m.
Hearnes Center
School of Nursing
Friday, May 17, 2013 at 5:30 p.m.
Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall
School of Journalism
Friday, May 17, 2013 at 6:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
Saturday Graduations:
Honors Ceremony
Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 8:30 a.m.
Mizzou Arena
College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 12:00 p.m.
Hearnes Center
(Note: The School of Natural Resources ceremony will be held separately. See below.)
School of Medicine
Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.
Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall
College of Education
Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 2:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
College of Arts & Science
Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 4:30 p.m.
Hearnes Center
School of Natural Resources
Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 5:30 p.m.
Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall
Graduate School
Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 7:30 p.m.
Hearnes Center
Sunday Graduations:
School of Law
Sunday, May 19th, 2013 at 1:30 p.m.
Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall
College of Human Environmental Sciences
Sunday, May 19, 2013 at 3:00 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
School of Social Work
Graduating students in this discipline participate in the College of Human Environmental Sciences ceremony.