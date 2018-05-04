MU Graduations Kick Off Friday

COLUMBIA - MU graduations start on Friday and continue into Saturday and Sunday. The entire list of times and locations are listed below.

Friday Graduations:

College of Veterinary Medicine

Friday, May 17, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.

Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall

Trulaske College of Business

Friday, May 17, 2013 at 2:00 p.m.

Hearnes Center

School of Health Professions

Friday, May 17, 2013 at 3:30 p.m.

Mizzou Arena

College of Engineering

Friday, May 17, 2013 at 4:30 p.m.

Hearnes Center

School of Nursing

Friday, May 17, 2013 at 5:30 p.m.

Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall

School of Journalism

Friday, May 17, 2013 at 6:30 p.m.

Mizzou Arena

Saturday Graduations:

Honors Ceremony

Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 8:30 a.m.

Mizzou Arena

College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 12:00 p.m.

Hearnes Center

(Note: The School of Natural Resources ceremony will be held separately. See below.)

School of Medicine

Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.

Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall

College of Education

Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 2:30 p.m.

Mizzou Arena

College of Arts & Science

Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 4:30 p.m.

Hearnes Center

School of Natural Resources

Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 5:30 p.m.

Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall

Graduate School

Saturday, May 18, 2013 at 7:30 p.m.

Hearnes Center

Sunday Graduations:

School of Law

Sunday, May 19th, 2013 at 1:30 p.m.

Jesse Auditorium, Jesse Hall

College of Human Environmental Sciences

Sunday, May 19, 2013 at 3:00 p.m.

Mizzou Arena

School of Social Work

Graduating students in this discipline participate in the College of Human Environmental Sciences ceremony.