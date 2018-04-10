MU Green Dot & Title IX programs recognized

COLUMBIA- In the latest Association of American Universities (AAU) report released Wednesday, the University of Missouri was highlighted for its Office of Civil Rights & Title IX and its Green Dot Program.

A Green Dot is a choice at any given moment to make the university safer.

The Title IX Office enforces the campus non-discrimination policy and helps to educate the campus community about policies and practices.

The report says MU is among several campuses that have taken actions to combat sexual misconduct on its campus.

Ellen Earldley, assistant vice provost for the Title IX office, said, "The office works to meet people where they are and helps them maintain a normal daily life."

Danica Wolf, the managing coordinator of the Relationship and Sexual Violence and Prevention Center (RSVP), said MU was one of the first universities to adopt the program after the University of Kentucky.

"We have student ambassadors who work with other students. We believe that students are the best educators to their peers," Wolf said.

The report also showed MU was among the 87 percent of participating schools that indicated that surveys or data from surveys stimulated new or changed existing conversations with students about sexual assault and misconduct.

Student Tori Schafer, who works as a Green Dot peer facilitator, said, "I have been on campus and have seen people use Green Dots effectively. That just goes to show that the word is being spread and people are effectively helping each other."

AAU President Mary Sue Coleman said, “We hope the stories and resources in this report will be useful, not only to AAU universities, but to all colleges and universities as we work to reduce sexual assault and misconduct on our campuses.”

Other universities across the country have adopted MU's campus policies and procedures.