MU Has 17 Days to Make 75 Decisions About Degree Programs

COLUMBIA - MU has until October 21st to evaluate 75 degree programs that have been deemed "low producing". MU has to tell the Missouri Department of Higher Education which of the 75 will be cut, and why certain ones deserve to stay. This results from Governor Jay Nixon's August call for a comprehensive review of higher education in Missouri.



There are certain criteria for degrees to be evaluated. First it has to produce ten graduates a year at the bachelor level. It has to have five majors a year at the master's level. Finally, the degree has to have at least three majors per year at the doctorate level. Even if all the criteria isn't met, the University still has the final say on which programs will stay and which ones it will cut.







