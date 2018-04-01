MU Health Care clinic temporarily closes to relocate

COLUMBIA - MU announced Friday its Health Care Urgent Care clinic is temporarily closing to relocate.

MU Urgent Health Care is moving to the South Providence Medical Park building on Southhampton Drive.

The clinic, which is currently located inside the University Physicians Medical Building on Hitt Street, is closing Friday at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen at its new location 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.

A spokesperson with MU said in a news release individuals seeking after-hours medical care can visit: