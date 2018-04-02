MU Health Care Notifies Patients of Missing Information

COLUMBIA - More than 1,000 University of Missouri hospital patients got letters today informing them their billing information is missing.

The university's Health Care officials say a Kansas City bank used a private courier to send patient payment information during the week of June 6th.

The hospital system didn't get the information as expected on June 14 and immediately notified the University of Missouri Police Department. Police started an investigation to find out what happened.

Hospital officials said they terminated the courier's contract and are taking "immediate action steps" to correct the problem.

Patients can get more information here. They can also contact joint customer service supervisor Cheryl Hopson at (573) 882-2013 or service coordinator of joint customer service Misty Woods at (573) 884-1983.