MU Health Care promotes wellness with Saturday walks

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care physicians traded their white coats in for walking shoes Saturday morning in an effort to promote wellness at South Providence Medical Park.

Dr. Megan Warhol of the University Physicians Fayette Clinic organized the event, which is set to take place the first Saturday of every month from 8 - 9 a.m.

Before walkers set out with nurses, medical students and physicians around the medical park's three-quarter-mile trail, they listened to a talk on the benefits of walking and had an opportunity to ask questions.

"Walk at your own pace, people can walk as much or as little as they want. Its just an opportunity for them to talk to other members of the community and physicians," Warhol said.

Warhol's goal for the walk is to promote overall well-being and prevent disease. The idea came to her after working with a cardiologist in Ohio who began a similar program.

"It lets everyone have a chance to see their doctor's as people, and they're working toward their own wellness too," Warhol said.

Warhol said she hopes to see more participants in the future. She also said she wants the walks to become weekly events.

"Sometimes in the office setting we feel like we are crunched for time. Physicians feel that way just as much as patients do, we only have so much time in an appointment," Warhol said.