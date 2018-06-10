MU Health Care to provide free fall-risk screening

COLUMBIA – Experts from MU Health Care's trauma center will lead a free fall-risk screening Friday to evaluate patients for risk of falls .

Assessments include blood pressure screenings, physical therapists evaluating proper balance and conducting a hand-grip strength test, occupational therapists talking about home safety and audiologists conducting hearing screenings .

Kassie Campbell, a nurse physician for trauma services and the injury prevention and outreach coordinator, said falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in older adults .

“We see about 1,500 trauma patients every year with 600 related-to-fall incidents,” Campbell said. “This doesn’t include the patients that come in the ER and may not have a significant injury.”

Campbell said every 11 seconds the emergency room treats an older adult for a fall, with an older adult dying every 19 minutes from a fall .

Through practical lifestyle adjustments and evidence-based fall prevention programs, the goal of the screening is to reduce to number of falls among seniors .

“We talk to people about potential hazards that they may have. People often don’t even realize the things they have at home that can cause a risk for falls,” Campbell said. “Home safety is really important to look at because they are often simple things that we can change very easily at a low cost .”

Recommended precautions include the removal of throw rugs, addition of handrails on both sides of stairways and bath tubs, checking your eyes once a year with up-to-date glasses, avoid uneven steps and avoiding bifocals when doing outside activities, which could limit depth perception .

Campbell also recommended doing exercises that improve leg strength and balance, maintaining sufficient vitamin D, keeping enough light in your house with a bathroom light on at night and keeping a phone on the ground of a main room or bedroom in case of an emergency .

“ I think we need to be in a mindset where we’re preparing, thinking about things that we can do and just being proactive,” Campbell said . “We never think that something’s going to happen to us but in fact it is, it is going to happen to us whether that’s a motor vehicle crash or a fall .”

As patients get older, bone density and medications change, which impacts balance and increases the chance of a broken bone .

“In the trauma world we see a lot of patients that fall, and they don’t get adequate treatment or go to see a provider soon. And then they have a fatal injury that maybe could have been prevented had they came in and seen someone,” Campbell said .