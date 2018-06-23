MU Helps Small Businesses Recycle

"So all the shelter workshop is doing is consolidating in one place and packaging them real nice so that they don't get broken," explained Marie Steinwachs, director of MU Waste Management.

The bulbs go to a facility at the Lake of the Ozarks, where the metal ends, glass and phosphorus are recycled. In addition, all shipping materials, such as the cardboard boxes, shrinkwrap and wooden palettes also are recycled.

Missouri retailers sell 13 million fluorescent light bulbs each year, although only 1.3 million are recycled.