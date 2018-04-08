MU Homecoming Hones in on Columbia Bars

"[It's] insanity," said bartender Charlie Hamill, who has seen the mayhem first-hand for 9 years. "With the baseball game on at 7 p.m. and the [MU] game getting out about 4 p.m., we're pretty much expecting non-stop people in and out all day."

Mizzou alumni come from all over to remember their glory days.

"Yeah, I'm that girl. It's okay. I come back and re-live my college days for a whole weekend," said MU grad Erin Johnson.

A whole weekend of eating and drinking translates into a lot of spending, and Johnson admitted she spends "more than I want to. A couple hundred dollars, probably."

So what do you do in case you can't drive after all the partying? S.T.R.I.P.E.S. volunteers will provide free rides for MU students and grads who celebrate too much this weekend, if they call before 3 a.m.

"People really need to keep in mind that we're going to be really busy," warned co-director Lacy Cole. "I mean, even though we've taken these provisions to have more cars. We're still going to be ridiculously busy."

MU students operate S.T.R.I.P.E.S., and any tips go back to the program.

Click on the link to the right to see more about MU's homecoming celebration.