MU Honors Convocation Moved to Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - MU officials announced late Friday they would move the MU Honors Convocation inside Mizzou Arena from Francis Quadrangle due to a chance of rain Saturday morning.

The ceremony times remain the same, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.



"We're very proud of graduates and want them to be able to celebrate in an environment that is comfortable for everyone," said university registrar Brenda Selman in a news release.