MU Hosts Art in Bloom Exhibit

COLUMBIA - MU'S Museum of Art and Archaelogy is presenting the ninth annual art in bloom exhibit this weekend.

Mid-Missouri floral designers chose art and artifacts from the museum the inspire their fragrant creations. Bouquets and inspiring artwork are displayed side-by-side. Patrons can vote for Best in Show, Best Use of Color and Variety of Flowers, Best in Creative Design and Best Design That Reflects the Artwork.

Floral designers will teach kids how to arrange their own bouquets Saturday afternoon from 1-3:30 p.m.

The weekend-long event is free and open to the public.

<object width="400" height="300"> <param name="flashvars" value="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633006183154%2Fshow%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633006183154%2F&set_id=72157633006183154&jump_to="></param> <param name="movie" value="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=124984"></param> <param name="allowFullScreen" value="true"></param><embed type="application/x-shockwave-flash" src="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=124984" allowFullScreen="true" flashvars="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633006183154%2Fshow%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2Fkomunews%2Fsets%2F72157633006183154%2F&set_id=72157633006183154&jump_to=" width="400" height="300"></embed></object>