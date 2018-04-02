MU Hosts Conference on Emerging Field of Nuclear Fusion

COLUMBIA - MU is hosting more than 200 scientists from across the globe this week for a conference on low-energy nuclear reactions (LENR).

On Sunday, physicists, chemists, engineers and physicians from more than 30 countries began checking in at the Bond Life Sciences Center on the MU campus.

The 18th International Conference on Condensed Matter Nuclear Science will focus on discussions of the history of LENR, innovation in the field of nuclear science, and the future of LENR.

Rob Duncan, Vice Chancellor of Research and general chair of the conference, is excited to bring together the condensed matter community for the first time in the Midwest.

"What used to be thought as a mistake, the world has recognized to be very, very real," Duncan said. "People used to think nuclear took place behind three feet of lead with a nuclear warning sign on the door. Well, that's not the way it works."

Duncan attended the conference a year ago in South Korea and put in a bid for MU to hold the conference.

"The University of Missouri has always been very, very strong in nuclear science and engineering," Duncan said. "And so, because of that it just seemed like a natural that we would host this."

One reason Columbia is an ideal location for the conference is the MU Research Reactor, the largest academic research reactor in the country.

Most of the conference's events will take place at the Bond Life Sciences Center. It runs from Sunday, July 21 to Friday, July 26.

For more information on the conference, visit their website.