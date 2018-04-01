MU hosts entrepreneurship boot camp for post 9/11 veterans

COLUMBIA – Nineteen veterans from across the country are in Columbia participating in a week-long series of workshops about entrepreneurship.

The Trulaske College of Business at MU is hosting the national Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans known as EBV. It is a small business education program designed to open the door to economic opportunity.

Veteran Du’an Lightfoot said programs like this help people like him get on their feet.

“There’s a gap when it comes to being an entrepreneur,” he said. “So, any program that’s going to help a veteran give back to the community is definitely needed.”

Lightfoot said the issues veterans face can hold them back from success.

“The lack of confidence, the lack of outlets or avenues or just connections to be successful,” he said.

Program Director Greg Bier said the goal is to empower veterans.

“A lot of times they just want to control their own destiny once they leave active duty,” he said. “If we can give them the skills to be a successful entrepreneur, they can go back home and really be a part of that economic engine in their community.”

Bier said, throughout the week, the vets learned about marketing, finance, accounting and other elements of the business world.

The boot camp will end this Sunday, June 19.