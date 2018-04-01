MU hosts State Competition for National History Day

COLUMBIA - Missouri students from grades 6 through 12 flooded the University of Missouri for the Naitonal History Day contest. 594 students from around the state where at the event competing for a shot to go national.

The contest was split into a couple of categories, such as historical exhibit, reenactment, and documentary.

First and second place winners of the competition get to be delegates for Missouri schools in the national competition, which takes place in Washington D.C.

The national competition takes place from June 11th through the 14th.