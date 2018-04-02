MU Hosts Third Annual Sustainability Week

COLUMBIA - MU is celebrating its third annual Sustainability Week from April 21-25.

The university will host events all week in hopes of getting students to think about incorporating ways to help the environment into their lives.

[For a list of all Sustainability Week's events, click here.]

The event kicked off with a rally. Other major events include a discussion juxtaposing the feminist and environmental movements, a farmer's market and eco-consumerism fair, and a tree-planting event at Hinkson Creek.

Volunteers will also help clean the stream in the area.

An Oscar-nominated documentary called "Gasland" about the negative effects of Hydraulic Fracturing in the natural gas industry will screen at 7 p.m. Thursday in Conservation Auditorium. The event is free and a panel of experts will discuss topics in the film afterwards.