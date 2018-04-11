MU IDs student accused of making racist remark to other students

COLUMBIA - MU officials announced Tuesday they have identified the individual accused of making a racist remark during the Legion of Black Collegians Royalty Court rehearsal.

MU's Office of Student Conduct removed the student from campus pending the outcome of the conduct process, according to a statement released by the university.

"Because our students were willing to speak with MUPD, the police were able to obtain information critical to identifying the responsible individual," said Cathy Scroggs, vice chancellor for Student Affairs.

An intoxicated white male made a racial slur while passing the group of black students rehearsing their Homecoming performance at Tradition's Plaza, according to MU Police Public Information Officer Major Brian Weimer. MU News Bureau's associate director Chistian Basi confirmed that the intoxicated white man is a MU student. Both Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin and the Missouri Student Association Executive Cabinet released statements in response to the incident saying racism is a problem on MU's campus and it needs to end. "It's enough, let's stop this, let's end hatred and racism at Mizzou," Loftin said.