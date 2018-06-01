MU in Process of Changing for Sexual Assault Reporting Requirements

COLUMBIA - MU may change faculty and staff's reporting requirement pertaining to sexual assault. MU currently does not have clear requirements for faculty and staff to report Title IX Incidents. MU administrators said they are in the process of finalizing a "mandatory reporting policy that will outline specifics."

According to recent reports, some of the new changes included requiring faculty and staff to report whenever a student tells them about sexual violence or any other discrimination not allowed under Title IX.

A Clinical social worker at True North, says she's worked with many survivors from MU. Seates cannot report a sexual assault without the consent of the survivor if they are older than 17. It would be considered a HIPPA violation.

She is concerned about some of the possible effects of the proposed changes. "I wonder if the mandated reporters will be more hesitant to share their story because they aren't ready," she said. "The process is already a lot."

Interim MU News Bureau Director, Christian Basi would not go on camera but did send this statement: "Under federal law, campus officials who receive a report of sexual violence, whether from the student involved or a third party, must share that information with the appropriate University authorities for investigation and follow up."

MU says it's in the process of reaching out to students, staff and faculty regarding reporting of incidents like sexual assault.

KOMU 8 News reached out to the RSVP Center, MU Office of Student Conduct and the Women's Center, but was directed to the news bureau.

Title IX coordinator Noel English said she was not available to comment further at this time.