MU Invitation Put on SEC Website

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference's website "Welcomed the University of Missouri as the leagues 14th member" Thursday night. Once the SEC learned the page was on line though, it was quickly removed. It's not clear whether the web post was a goof, or if the SEC is trying to force Missouri's hand in making an official announcement.

Since MU Chancellor Brady Deaton returned from the Big 12 meetings on Monday where the issue of conference realignment loomed large, there has been virtually no news about Missouri to the SEC. That changed though late Thursday night.

The article went on to thoroughly detail the history of the SEC and Missouri, and how the two entities are a good fit. The publication date on the article was this past Saturday, but indicates Monday as the date of the official announcement. KOMU will continue to bring you information as it becomes available. To look at an article on the announcement controversy, click here.