MU Joins High-Speed 'Innovation Campuses'

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has become part of a high-speed computer network.

The university announced Thursday that the network will offer speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second. Officials hope the higher speeds will enhance the school's research capabilities.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Internet2, a not-for-profit computer networking group, has named the university an "innovation campus," joining other pilot sites for next-generation Internet.

Gary Allen, vice president of IT for the University of Missouri System, says the university has used Internet2 through an off-campus provider for years, but now it has a direct link because the backbone of the Innovation Network runs from Kansas City to St. Louis, passing through Columbia