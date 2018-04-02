MU Keeps Safety Phones As Other Colleges Get Rid of Them
COLUMBIA- Emergency telephones topped with a blue light have been a fixture on MU's campus for more than 15 years. Technological advances over the years, mainly cell phones, have led some colleges in California to remove them. MU plans to keep its phones active.
MU Police Capt. Brian Weimer feels that the phones still have a use on campus.
"It's just another resource that our community has the ability to get in contact with our department, get the assistance they may need for a variety of situations," Weimer said.
He said the police department receives two to three phone calls a month from the phones. Weimer said a majority of the calls come from people locked out of buildings or people who do not want to walk alone at night. Despite most calls not being emergencies, Weimer said they have helped the department.
"In my 18 years here they (the phones) have helped alert of us to assaults," Weimer said. "So they are helping in those urgent situations."
While the phones can be useful, some students only had a general idea of how they worked.
"I know that if you press the buttons in order the police can track you," sophomore Dylon Dwyer said.
They also didn't know the phones could be used for non-emergencies.
"I had no clue you could use them to get let into a building," junior Daniel Ewing said. "But now that I do, I may use it."
Even though the students said they liked having the phones on campus, they all said they would use their cell phones if they needed help.
"If I had the time, I would definitely use my cell phone," junior Brittney Warrick said. "It's just always on me and I can get to it quickly."
MU has not discussed the possibility of removing the phones.
9:30pSeinfeld