MU Law School Hosts Death Penalty Discussion

COLUMBIA - The MU Law School hosted a panel discussion Wednesday night, where three panelists shared their thoughts on the death penalty.

The Columbia chapter of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty invited Hank Waters, a retired Columbia Daily Tribune reporter; Melinda Pendergraph, a public defense attorney; and John Galliher, a professor of Sociology at MU.

Pendergraph said the state of Missouri should follow in the footsteps of other states that have gotten rid of the death penalty.

"If you look at Maryland and New Mexico, states are starting to turn away from the death penalty because it is a broken system and does not work."

68 men have been executed in Missouri since 1989, the 5th highest number among US states.