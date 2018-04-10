MU leadership addresses threats, changes to campus

COLUMBIA - MU administration released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent safety threats and changes to campus.

Interim Chancellor Hank Foley, along with Provost Garnett S. Stokes and Interim Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Chuck Henson, said that safety continues to be their top priority.

They said the threats made on the social media site Yik Yak were "reprehensible" and they are grateful to MUPD for the arrest of the suspect.

"All members of our community should know that we are working hard to make sure they have all of the university’s resources and services available to them as we move forward together," said administrators. "We are indebted to our stellar police, who have been working around the clock to maintain safety.”

The statement also addressed changes made on campus since UM System Tim Wolfe resigned and Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin announced his departure on Monday.

"We feel the weight of the world’s eyes upon us. We will not flinch from the work ahead," the joint statement said.

MU has added counselors at the Counseling Center, Student Health, and Employee Assistance Program, including counselors of color, per requests from Concerned Student 1950.

Leadership members said faculty and staff have begun to organize campus-wide events to address racial tensions. A panel of faculty will present on Friday to share teaching experiences from this week.

"The process of making our campus as inclusive as it must be will not be easy. We have difficult conversations ahead, and we must all dedicate ourselves to learning together," said Foley, Stokes, and Henson.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the picture for the story. Originally, we posted a picture of former House Speaker Tom Foley instead of interim chancellor Hank Foley. We apologize for the error.]