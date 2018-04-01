MU Leaves Opportunities on the Bases

The Tigers left a lot of chances to win out on the base paths.

Prior to the A&M series, MU had won it's last six games and cracked into the national rankings at number twenty-five.

The Tigers dropped the opener due to two unearned runs in the ninth, but rebounded to take the nightcap behind seven strong innings from pitcher Rick Zagone.

In the series finale, the Tigers loaded the bases twice in the final innings, but couldn't capitalize. The Aggies prevailed 5-2.

In the two losses, the Tigers left seventeen runners stranded, which left head coach Tim Jamieson frustrated.

"We gave away too many opportunities to score runs really in all three games, particularly the two games that we lost," Jamieson said. "We had people in scoring position it seemed like the whole game. We didn't get any timely hitting and they did."

With the losses, the Tigers dropped to third in the Big 12 behind Texas and Oklahoma. Jamieson is encouraged with the Tigers' standing.

"It looks like Texas is kind of running away with things but everybody else is bunched up together," Jamieson said. "I like our chances we're gonna pitch and play defense we just got to get better offensively."

The Tigers will face the Missouri State Bears on Tuesday before heading to Baylor over the weekend.