MU left with no weather station temporarily after vandalism

2 hours 25 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 7:29:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News
By: Eva Cheng, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The official weather station on the MU's Campus at Sanborn Field is “completely destroyed” after a vandalism incident either Friday night or early Sunday morning, according to MU Extension climatologist Pat Guinan. 

Guinan said he was the first person who saw “everything was knocked down” when he arrived at the station around 8 a.m. for a routine morning precipitation observation. 

“When I was driving down Rollins right by Sanborn Field, I could tell something was not right with the station. Pretty much all the parts that were attached to the tripod were destroyed. They were laying all across the ground,” Guinan said.

Guinan set up the station back in 1994. After he saw what happened, he said he was “surprised and dishearten.” He said none of the more than 30 weather stations across Missouri have had a vandalism case this bad.

“Pretty disconcerting. I’ve been operating weather stations in Missouri for over 25 years, and nothing comes close to the vandalism I witnessed today at Sanborn field,” he said.

Guinan said MU’s station keeps track of weather data like rainfall, snowfall, temperatures, wind speed and direction. The station reports daily to the National Weather Service. 

Anthony Lupo, MU professor of atmospheric science, said the damage to the station was “catastrophic.”

“I’ve been here for 21 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lupo said. “All the instrumentation was obliterated by blunt object — I’m guessing a baseball bat by somebody who was just doing something senseless.”  

Guinan said he filed a report with MUPD Sunday morning. He said the scene was cleaned up by the afternoon.

Guinan and Lupo said they have no clue who could have committed the acts of vandalism. 

“My guess it was somebody with nothing to do very late on a Saturday night, early on a Sunday morning," Lupo said. "They have probably partied a little too much, and just decided to destroy something that they could destroy.”  

Andrew Lewis, an MU student, said he lives just across the street from the station. He said he didn’t hear anything suspicious overnight.

“Kind of ironic because I was out here with some of our friends probably until like 4 a.m. We were out here pretty late and we had no idea about any of it. I didn’t hear anything or see anything,” he said.  

Guinan said despite the high cost of damages, his team hopes to reassemble the entire station in the next few days.

“Those stations we operate — they are not cheap. They run into the thousands of dollars,” Guinan said.

Lupo said insurance could possibly cover the expenses, but if it doesn’t, the team would have to use their own budget money. 

“It puts stress on our budgets," he said. At a time when Mizzou is struggling financially, we can’t afford to be replacing instruments because of the vandalism."  

Guinan said even after the station gets back to normal, it would never be able to regain the data it didn’t record when it was down.  

“The biggest thing is now we have a data gap. You know, that’s something we haven’t seen in almost 25 years. So that’s unfortunate,” Guinan said.

Lupo said he’s thankful the incident would only leave a small gap in the data system, but the station couldn’t afford to be down for a long period of time.

“You don’t have a record there you can use reliably to look at the climate of an area, or make any kind of statements on how much climate change might be occurring,” he said. “Fortunately though, we live in the USA, and we should be able to get instrumentation in pretty quickly.”

Lupo said there are six-to-seven-feet tall fences around the station, but one of the three gates is always unlocked. 

“Anytime I needed to go in there, it has been [unlocked],” he said. “In order that we can go in quite easily to read the instruments.” 

Guinan and Lupo both said the team will start looking for ways to ramp up security, including installing cameras. 

More News

Grid
List

360 Politics: DACA recipients still playing the waiting game
360 Politics: DACA recipients still playing the waiting game
MEXICO, Mo. – Approximately one year after President Trump took office, the lives of DACA recipients hang in the balance.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

MU left with no weather station temporarily after vandalism
MU left with no weather station temporarily after vandalism
COLUMBIA - The official weather station on the MU's Campus at Sanborn Field is “completely destroyed” after a vandalism incident... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 7:29:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Truck burns behind Aldi on Green Meadows Road
Truck burns behind Aldi on Green Meadows Road
COLUMBIA - Heavy flames billowed right behind the Aldi on Green Meadows Road Sunday as fire destroyed a delivery truck.... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Rain holds off as thousands gather to celebrate Earth Day
Rain holds off as thousands gather to celebrate Earth Day
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Earth Day Festival featured local vendors, food trucks and live music Sunday. The festival... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Concertgoers claim event was a scam
Concertgoers claim event was a scam
BOONVILLE - An electronic music festival by the name "Boonphoria" has attendees wondering if the event was just a money... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Local residents and first responders honor fallen Miller County deputy
Local residents and first responders honor fallen Miller County deputy
ELDON - Flags are at half staff all throughout Miller County, as residents honor the life of Deputy Casey Shoemate.... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 3:39:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Sustainable energy advocacy group hosts "Earth Day" 5-K
Sustainable energy advocacy group hosts "Earth Day" 5-K
COLUMBIA - A local organization sought to raise awareness about renewable energy by having people exert some. Renew Missouri,... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 6:31:00 AM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday was the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, and on Saturday, members of the Jefferson City community... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:03:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
COLUMBIA - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R- Harrisonville announced the winner of her annual congressional art competition Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Osage community rallies together after tragedy
Osage community rallies together after tragedy
LAKE OZARK - For the past five years, Osage Heritage Elementary has hosted a Color Run to raise funds for... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:43:59 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis-area day care teaching assistant has been found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:40:09 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 6:27:00 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri legislators approved numerous changes Thursday to local elections, including allowing voters to request absentee ballots... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 5:27:13 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
MILLER COUNTY - Casey Shoemate, a 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy, died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:05:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close its Columbia Mall store this summer because the location has become unprofitable. Sears Director... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:46:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 57°
11pm 58°
12am 57°
1am 56°