MU Looks Out of State

Chancellors for the four campuses told university system curators yesterday that they initially plan to focus on Tennessee, Illinois and Texas, where the supply of high school graduates is expected to outstrip the space in those states' public institutions. In Missouri, the number of graduates is expected to fall four percent to ten percent over the next five years. Administrators on each campus are also offering summer programs designed to give high school graduates a glimpse of college life and working with school districts to bulk up student knowledge of math, science and English.