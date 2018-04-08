MU Loses Heartbreaker in 9th Inning

It's the second year in a row the Tigers lost to SEMO on a walk-off home run. This one handed Parker his first loss this year, as well as MU's first road loss. Mizzou falls to 15-9 this season. The teams meet again in two weeks at Taylor Stadium.

But, up next, the Tigers play their border rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, this weekend in a three-game series at Lawrence. Tiger ace Max Scherzer will probably pitch on Sunday. Scherzer has been out for the past two weeks with tendinitis in his bicep. Mizzou leads the Big 12 Conference with a 5-1 record.