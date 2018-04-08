MU Loses to Louisville 4-3

After conquering the second seated Miami Hurricanes, the Louisville Cardinals played the Tigers at Taylor Stadium tonight in the first of two regional championship games. The Cardinals took the lead after slugger Chris Dominguez hit high and wide to right field. There was some argument about if the ball was fair or foul. After it was declared fair, Dominguez and Tiger catcher Trevor Coleman had words at home plate, and MU coach Tim Jamieson argued with game officials. The Tigers stayed in the game and pulled out one more run, but couldn't catch up to the Cardinals ending the game with a final score of 4-3.

It's not over for MU, though, who only need to win one of their two games with the Cardinals to win the regional championship. They play Louisville again tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium. The winner of that game will go on to face Oklahoma State in the super regionals