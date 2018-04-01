MU med students host head shaving event to raise money for research

COLUMBIA — University of Missouri medical students will host a head-shaving event to raise money for the St. Baldricks Foundation.

They are holding the event to not only raise money, but raise awareness of childhood cancer.

According to a news release, a child is diagnosed with cancer every three minutes.

30 students have registered to shave their heads Saturday to support the foundation.

The end goal of the event is to raise $50,000 to donate to childhood cancer research.

The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Logboat Brewery, 504 Fay St.

Anyone can come out to show their support or donate to the cause.