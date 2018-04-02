MU Medical School Expansion Tied to Tobacco Tax Hike

SPRINGFIELD - The University of Missouri's planned medical school expansion with a second, clinical campus in Springfield won't happen without an increase in the state's lowest-in-the-nation tobacco tax.

That was the message from university leaders at a Wednesday news conference known as Proposition B in Tuesday's general election.

The Columbia-based School of Medicine wants to provide third-and-fourth year medical students with experience treating patients at CoxHealth and St. John's Hospital in southwest Missouri.

The cigarette tax hike is expected to generate nearly $300 million each year, with most of the revenue going toward public schools and higher education.