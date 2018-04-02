MU Men Lose to Longhorns

P.J. Tucker scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds to lead Texas. Kenton Paulino added 14 points for the Longhorns, who led by as many as 21 in the second half on the way to their 10th win in their last 11 games. The Tigers have lost four straight, all by double digits and two of them at home. Big 12 scoring leader Thomas Gardner led Missouri with 15 points, six off his average, as he missed 10 of his first 11 shots. Jimmy McKinney and Kevin Young added 13 apiece for the Tigers. Texas ran its winning streak over Missouri to eight, including seven straight against coach Quin Snyder. The Longhorns are the only Big 12 team that Snyder hasn't beaten. The Tigers face Texas Tech in Lubbock at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.