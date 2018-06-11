MU Men Stormin' in Norman

1 decade 2 years 2 months ago Wednesday, April 05 2006 Apr 5, 2006 Wednesday, April 05, 2006 1:06:41 PM CDT April 05, 2006 in Tiger Talk

After having the ball knocked away by Terrell Everett, Missouri's Jimmy McKinney recovered it on the floor and passed to Brown in the left corner. Brown elevated for a 3-pointer and officials called Taj Gray for a foul. Brown missed the first free throw before hitting the second and third.

Everett, who also missed a layup at the end of Oklahoma's 59-58 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, bounced a desperation halfcourt shot off the backboard at the buzzer. Thomas Gardner, the Big 12's leading scorer at 19.9 points per game, added 21 points for Missouri (9-4, 2-0 Big 12), which overcame Oklahoma's 39-26 rebounding advantage to snap the Sooners' 10-game homecourt winning streak.

Gray, who scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, tied the game at 69 with two free throws with 34 seconds left to set up the Tigers' final possession. Oklahoma (9-4, 0-2) had led most of the second half after Gray had a layup and a right-handed fast-break dunk in a spurt of six straight points that put the Sooners up 39-32.

Gardner and Matt Lawrence hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to pull Missouri within 45-43 and Kevin Young put the Tigers ahead with a layup and a tip-in of Lawrence's miss. Nate Carter started a 13-6 run for Oklahoma with a three-point play, and Gray scored six points from the foul line to give the Sooners a 58-53 lead.

Missouri created the first of six ties down the stretch when Gray was called for goaltending on a floater in the lane by Jason Horton. Everett, whose turnover led to a game-winning 3-pointer by Nebraska's Joe McCray three days earlier, added 11 points and Austin Johnson scored 10 for Oklahoma, which was ranked as high as No. 7 before a loss to West Virginia last month and has now lost two in a row. With Michael Neal, Oklahoma's top 3-point shooter, out for the second straight game with a groin injury, the Sooners were 3-16 from 3-point range, 0-7 in the second half.

Missouri's winning streak is its longest since a six-game run in Big 12 play in February 2004. The Tigers also won consecutive games in Norman for the first time since 1982-83 and are off to a 2-0 start in the Big for the first time in five seasons.

