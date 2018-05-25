MU names new dean of education

COLUMBIA – MU Provost Garnett Stokes and Interim Chancellor Hank Foley announced Tuesday Kathryn Chval was named dean of the College of Education.

“Dr. Kathryn Chval has done an exceptional job as a member of the MU faculty since 2003,” Stokes said. “I have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Mizzou education community.”

Chval will begin her role on July 1. She has been serving as acting dean of the college since 2015. Dan Clay announced earlier this year he was leaving as dean and had accepted a position at the University of Iowa.

“In her short time as acting dean, Kathryn Chval has proven that she has the leadership qualities and vision needed to guide the College of Education into the future," said Foley. "Her scholarship and record of embracing diversity comes at a critical time at Mizzou.”

“Kathryn Chval has been a strong leader for the College of Education, especially in the areas of inclusion and diversity,” said Chuck Henson, interim vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity.

Chval also has a strong national reputation as a researcher. Prior to joining MU, she was Acting Section Head for the Teacher Professional Continuum Program at the National Science Foundation (NSF). Chval has directed or co-directed research teams that received nearly $21 million in funding, and has been funded continuously by the NSF since 1995.

Mark McIntosh, interim vice chancellor for research, graduate studies and economic development, said, “As a former program director and section head at the National Science Foundation and recipient of several large grants, Kathryn Chval understands the importance and responsibility we have as scholars to study the latest technology and discover the best methods to help our teachers educate the future leaders of our state and nation.”