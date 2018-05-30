MU Names Tim Stedman Associate Athletic Director

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has hired Tim Stedman as Associate Athletic Director for Advancement, as announced today. Stedman will direct all facets of the Tiger Scholarship Fund, the department's fundraising arm.

Stedman, 49, is a 20-year veteran of collegiate athletic administration, and he joins Mizzou after having spent the past eight seasons at Michigan State University, where he served as associate athletic director for development since 2005. Stedman has been responsible for raising approximately $48 million in commitments toward capital campaign initiatives, endowments and planned gifts for the Spartan Fund during that time.

While at Michigan State, Stedman was successful in securing the largest Olympic sport cash gift in MSU athletics history - a whopping $4 million - and he also secured the department's largest deferred gift ($6.5 million) in its history.

"I am genuinely honored and privileged to be joining the University of Missouri family," said Stedman. "I have gained a tremendous amount of respect for the leadership and class that Mike Alden brings to Mizzou Athletics. I also look forward to working with Doug Gillin, the dedicated Tiger Scholarship Fund team, and University staff on MU's capital campaign, in addition to all loyal Tiger fans and supporters as we strive for excellence in the classroom, community and competitive arenas," he said.

Prior to Michigan State, Stedman served as assistant athletic director for development at Northern Illinois for four years, and at the University of Denver for three years. Previously, he was director of athletic development at Troy State and a regional director in athletic fundraising at Northern Illinois.

"We are very pleased to recruit someone of Tim's experience and proven achievement to join us at Mizzou," said Deputy Athletic Director Doug Gillin. "He's a proven fundraiser who will be an outstanding leader and resource for a young, energetic and talented staff that we have at Mizzou. Tim is a great addition to our team," said Gillin.

