MU Negotiating with Firm to Improve Campus Transportation

COLUMBIA - The director of MU's Parking and Transportation Services, Jim Joy, confirmed Monday MU is in the process of contracting a consulting firm to better campus parking and transportation.

Joy said he would not release the name of the firm because the contract is not finalized, but he said, "MU is bringing in the outside firm that specializes in campus transit to take a look at what the student body would like to have, what they need." It isn't just student needs that Joy said the consulting firm will assess, but also the needs of MU employees. Joy said he hopes the consulting firm will help find a way to not only assess employee and student parking and transportation, but eventually help to expand it.

Last November, Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes told KOMU 8 News the "Black and Gold" bus routes which go from campus to off-campus housing would cease on May 31 without proper funding. Joy said as long as MU contracts residential housing off campus, the university will continue to provide a bus route for those students.

Joy expects the contract to be finalized within days and he said, "Students should anticipate being asked and given the opportunity to take a look at transit in the next couple of months."