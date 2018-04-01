MU nursing program gets boost to support minority students

COLUMBIA – A Seattle couple is working to help the University of Missouri to become more diverse in its nursing program.

Gregory and Diane Lind gave the Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing an endowment gift of $122,500 to create the Gregory and Diane Lind Diversity in Nursing Program.

Gregory Lind graduated from the University of Missouri with a master’s degree in nursing in 1980 and has been an active member of the Sinclair School of Nursing Dean’s Advisory Council.

The program, starting at the beginning of the upcoming spring semester, will look to create scholarships for minority students pursuing undergraduate degrees in nursing.

Judith Miller, dean of the MU Sinclair School of nursing, said this gift will provide many more opportunities for minority students pursuing a career in nursing.

“We find that with diverse students, one of the barriers, as in many students, one of the barriers is not having the financial resources to achieve the goals they want to achieve, particularly in higher education,” Miller said. “Though this is a real balloon for us, and we’re just thrilled to have this funding.”

Gregory said the Sinclair School of Nursing has been a place of diversity and inclusivity, and he hopes the gift from him and his wife will continue to expand that tradition.

“We need to really focus on enhancing our reputation on diverse nurses and we are at a shortage right now in having those nurses represented.”

Recent studies show there isn’t only a shortage of minority nurses, but nurses in general. Local hospitals like Boone Hospital are seeing these shortages.

Miller said there is a chance of a shortage of around one million nurses by 2020, and this new program would help students become more prepared with a student success course.

“It will also enable us to have some creative approaches for all students to have a student success course which enables them to be able to figure out how to have great study skills and how to be able to advance in to the clinical major in nursing.”