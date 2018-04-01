MU Opening Terrorism and Disaster Center

COLUMBIA - An MU professor opened a resource center Monday for those looking to help people affected by crises. Last fall, assistant professor of Communication J. Brian Houston unveiled his plan to open the Terrorism and Disaster Center.

The center focuses on mental health preparedness as well as coaching teachers and counselors across the state on how to help people recently affected by a crisis.

The center will also continue research about how people respond to trauma in an effort to reduce the consequences that come with terrorist attacks or natural disasters.

Houston received a $2.4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in November to establish the center. It is the largest grant the School of Communication has received. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is a national organization that tries to bring awareness to behavorial health issues.

The current grant will keep the center open until September 2016.