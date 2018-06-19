MU Organizations Host Presidential Debate Watch Party

COLUMBIA - Tonight's presidential debate can be viewed at a watch party in the Bengal Lair of MU's Memorial Union. Tigers Against Partisan Politics, the Missouri Student Association and the Associated Students of the Univeristy of Missouri are hosting their third watch party this campaign.

Tonight's debate is a town meeting format in Hempstead, New York and the candidates will focus on foreign and domestic issues.

"This year is huge... so we thought why not put on a party to get students more involved and educated in this year's election," said MSA member Chris Chandler.

Food is available at 7:30 p.m., the debate starts at 8 p.m. and check back for local reactions tonight on KOMU 8 News at 9.