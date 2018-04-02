MU Outlines Disciplinary Actions for Gary Pinkel

COLUMBIA - Nearly 100 members of the media gathered at Mizzou Arena to hear Director of Athletics Mike Alden address Mizzou Head Football Coach Gary Pinkel's DWI charge from Wednesday Night.

Wednesday night, around 10 pm, Boone County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Pinkel near the corner of Keene Street and Broadway for lane and signal violations. Pinkel was arrested for DWI and posted a $500 bond. This is Pinkel's first offense and the Boone County Sheriffs Department said Pinkel was very cooperative.

It wasn't until 6:45 am Thursday that Alden received Pinkel's message about the allegations. Since then Alden has met with Pinkel three times, talked to the football team and addressed the media in a news conference.

Alden announced that Pinkel will be suspended without pay for one week starting from Thursday morning. Pinkel will not be involved in game-planning or coaching for Saturday's game against Texas Tech. Defensive Coordinator Dave Steckel will fill in for Pinkel in Saturday's game and until Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, when Pinkel's suspension is over.

In addition to his suspension, he will donate an additional week's salary to the MU Wellness Resource Center. Further punishments include a one-year salary freeze and 50 hours of community service which must be completed by June 30, 2012. Also if the football team should qualify for a bowl game this season, Pinkel will not receive a bowl bonus or the social responsibility bonus.

Pinkel released a statement earlier, saying "I deeply regret the negative attention this has brought to the University of Missouri, and I offer my sincere apology to everyone associated with this institution." Alden announced that Pinkel will write a detailed letter of apology that will be released in a short time period.