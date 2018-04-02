MU Player Pleads Guilty

Senior Forward Darryl Butterfield will be allowed to practice with Missouri's men's basketball team after pleading guilty to misdemeanor peace disturbance charges surrounding an Oct. 17 domestic incident. Butterfield released an apology Monday, and received a suspended sentence of six months, meaning he won't serve any jail time. He also recieved two years of unsupervised probation and must serve 20 hours of community service. Butterfrield was indefinitely suspended from the MU basketball team by coach Mike Anderson, following the arrest. He is still suspended from game action.