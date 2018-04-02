MU police allege man threatened hospital via phone

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) announced Monday it arrested a Columbia man over the weekend for allegedly threatening University Hospital via phone.

Employees of University Hospital reported receiving the threating phone call on Oct. 6. MUPD said it arrested Ruben Espinosa, 51, Saturday afternoon and are seeking charges of making a terroristic threat.

MUPD said it would not release any more information, citing an ongoing investigation.

Espinosa was listed as an inmate of the Boone County Jail as of Monday morning. He had a $4,500 bond.

According to court documents, Espinosa previously pleaded guilty to felony assault charges in 2011, after being arrested by Ashland police.