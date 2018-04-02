MU Police arrest woman for faking robbery

COLUMBIA - MU Police arrested a woman late Thursday night, saying she faked being robbed while on the MU campus.

Police say 23-year-old Courtney Chancellor reported being robbed near Wolpers Hall while delivering food.

After police checked surveillance tapes, Chancellor eventually admitted she lied about being robbed.

"Using evidence from surveillance cameras, we interviewed Courtney Chancellor, and she confessed that she had reported the crime falsely," MUPD Chief Doug Schwandt said.

She was arrested for filing a false report of a robbery.

Chancellor is not an MU student.

In response to the original report, MU sent out an alert around 8:30 p.m.

[This story has been updated with the latest information.]