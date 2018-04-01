MU Police Investigate Assault

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police responded to a report of an assualt that occurred in a parking lot at Campus Lodge Apartments. The female victim reported that around 1:35 a.m., she was assaulted by an unknown male as she approached her car. She described the male as wearing a hoodie that covered his entire face and stood approximately 5'2" - 5'4". There is no further description available at this time.

Anyone with any information is requested to call Detective Sam Easley at (573) 884-3721, or CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. Individuals may also submit tips on-line at 875tips.com. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.