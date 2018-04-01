MU Police Investigating Indecent Exposure Reports

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is currently investigating two separate reports of indecent exposure.

The first incident occurred on March 18 around 2:45 a.m.on the east side of Stankowski Field. The suspect is described as a back male, college aged, with a thin build, wearing a grey T-shirt and eye glasses.

The second incident reportedly took place March 20 at 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Hitt St. and Paquin St. The offender is described as a black male with short hair, wearing a green top, in a red sedan with a spoiler on the back.

It is not known if the same person was involved in both incidents. Anyone with information should call Detective Micheal Laughlin at 573-884-2605, or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at 875tips.com. Those with information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1500 if the information leads to an arrest.