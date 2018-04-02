MU Prepares for ESPN'S College Gameday

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri began preparations Monday to host ESPN's College Gameday on its campus Saturday. The 6-0 Tigers will take on the also undefeated Oklahoma Sooners in MU's homecoming game. ESPN plans to put up the set for Gameday on Francis Quadrangle on the north side of Mizzou's campus.

In preparation for the nearly 10,000 sq. ft. set, MU's landscaping service was mowing, trimming and digging in full force Monday. MU officials are in the process of collaborating with ESPN-U to work out the specifics for this week and weekend. The Gameday crew usually travels to the campus where it will shoot on Wednesday of game week, and begins setting up early Thursday morning. Eight trucks worth of set pieces and nine cameras usually take until early Friday morning to set up. Gameday will shoot a segment on the quad on Friday from noon to 2pm and will shoot the pre-game show live on Saturday from 8 to 11am. ESPN and Mizzou encourage fans to attend both broadcasts.

